Deebo Samuel has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the New York Giants in Week 3 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants allow 185.5 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Samuel has 11 receptions for 118 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Giants

Samuel vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is allowing 185.5 yards per game this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

So far this year, the Giants have surrendered one passing TD to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel has 29.6% of his team's target share (16 targets on 54 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (71st in NFL).

Samuel, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

He has one touchdown this season (16.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

