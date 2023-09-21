San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL, 136.5 per game.

McCaffrey has carried the rock 42 times for a team-high 268 yards, good for 134.0 ypg. He has scored two TDs on the ground. McCaffrey also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six balls for 36 yards on the season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McCaffrey and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McCaffrey vs. the Giants

McCaffrey vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 102 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 102 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The rush defense of the Giants is giving up 136.5 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Giants have scored five touchdowns on the ground (2.5 per game). The Giants' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Watch 49ers vs Giants on Fubo!

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 79.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McCaffrey with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

The 49ers, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.6% of the time while running 53.4%.

He has carried the ball in 42 of his team's 62 total rushing attempts this season (67.7%).

McCaffrey has a rushing touchdown in all two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has seven red zone carries for 70.0% of the team share (his team runs on 62.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-110)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In two games this season, McCaffrey has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

McCaffrey has 14.8% of his team's target share (eight targets on 54 passing attempts).

He has 36 receiving yards on eight targets to rank 129th in league play with 4.5 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, McCaffrey has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 20 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 22 ATT / 152 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.