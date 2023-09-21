Brock Purdy has a tough matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the New York Giants in Week 3 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Giants allow 185.5 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Purdy leads San Francisco with 426 passing yards (213.0 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (36-for-54). Purdy has totaled two TD passes and zero interceptions. On the ground, Purdy has run six times for 25 yards and one TD.

Purdy vs. the Giants

Purdy vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this season.

One player has thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The pass defense of the Giants is allowing 185.5 yards per contest this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Giants' defense ranks first in the NFL by conceding 0.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (one total passing TD).

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has failed to hit the over on his passing yards prop total this season (in two opportunities).

The 49ers have passed 46.6% of the time and run 53.4% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Purdy is No. 4 in the league averaging 7.9 yards per attempt (426 total yards passing).

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this season, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has scored three of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Purdy has attempted six passes in the red zone (37.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy has hit the over on his rushing yards total once in two opportunities this season.

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown once this season in two games played.

He has two carries in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 10 red zone rushes).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 17-for-25 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 19-for-29 / 220 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

