Will Brandon Aiyuk Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In terms of season stats, Aiyuk has been targeted 14 times and has 11 catches for 172 yards (15.6 per reception) and two TDs.
Brandon Aiyuk Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The 49ers have no other receivers on the injury list.
49ers vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: September 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Aiyuk 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|11
|172
|26
|2
|15.6
Aiyuk Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|8
|8
|129
|2
|Week 2
|@Rams
|6
|3
|43
|0
