Looking for Brandon Aiyuk's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Aiyuk has been targeted 14 times and has 11 catches for 172 yards (15.6 per reception) and two TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The 49ers have no other receivers on the injury list.

49ers vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Aiyuk 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 11 172 26 2 15.6

Aiyuk Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0

