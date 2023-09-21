49ers vs. Giants Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are listed as double-digit favorites (-10) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 against the New York Giants (1-1). This contest has a point total of 45.
The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Giants. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they prepare for this matchup against the 49ers.
49ers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-10)
|45
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-10)
|44.5
|-460
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
San Francisco vs. New York Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
49ers vs. Giants Betting Insights
- San Francisco had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The 49ers went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last season.
- There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
- Against the spread, New York was 13-4-0 last season.
- The Giants covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in two of two games last year.
- In 17 New York games last year, seven of them went over the total.
