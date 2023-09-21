The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are listed as double-digit favorites (-10) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 against the New York Giants (1-1). This contest has a point total of 45.

The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Giants. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they prepare for this matchup against the 49ers.

49ers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-10) 45 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-10) 44.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. New York Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

49ers vs. Giants Betting Insights

San Francisco had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The 49ers went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last season.

There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Against the spread, New York was 13-4-0 last season.

The Giants covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in two of two games last year.

In 17 New York games last year, seven of them went over the total.

