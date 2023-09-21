How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) and the New York Giants (1-1) square off at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights (2022)
- Last year, the 49ers averaged 4.7 more points per game (26.5) than the Giants allowed (21.8).
- The 49ers racked up only 7.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Giants allowed per outing (358.2) last year.
- Last season, San Francisco ran for just 5.4 fewer yards (138.8) than New York allowed per contest (144.2).
- The 49ers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 19 takeaways.
49ers Home Performance (2022)
- The 49ers' average points scored in home games (28) was higher than their overall average (26.5). But their average points conceded at home (14.8) was lower than overall (16.3).
- At home, the 49ers accumulated 365 yards per game and gave up 303.8. That's less than they gained overall (365.6), but more than they allowed (300.6).
- At home, San Francisco racked up 222.4 passing yards per game and gave up 241.4. That's less than it gained overall (226.8), and more than it allowed (222.9).
- At home, the 49ers racked up 142.6 rushing yards per game and gave up 62.3. That's more than they gained overall (138.8), and less than they allowed (77.7).
- The 49ers' third-down percentages on offense (44.7%) and defense (36.5%) at home were both lower than their overall numbers of 45% and 39%, respectively.
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 30-7
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 30-23
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|New York
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/1/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Dallas
|-
|NBC
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
