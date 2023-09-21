The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) and the New York Giants (1-1) square off at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

49ers Insights (2022)

Last year, the 49ers averaged 4.7 more points per game (26.5) than the Giants allowed (21.8).

The 49ers racked up only 7.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Giants allowed per outing (358.2) last year.

Last season, San Francisco ran for just 5.4 fewer yards (138.8) than New York allowed per contest (144.2).

The 49ers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Giants had 19 takeaways.

49ers Home Performance (2022)

The 49ers' average points scored in home games (28) was higher than their overall average (26.5). But their average points conceded at home (14.8) was lower than overall (16.3).

At home, the 49ers accumulated 365 yards per game and gave up 303.8. That's less than they gained overall (365.6), but more than they allowed (300.6).

At home, San Francisco racked up 222.4 passing yards per game and gave up 241.4. That's less than it gained overall (226.8), and more than it allowed (222.9).

At home, the 49ers racked up 142.6 rushing yards per game and gave up 62.3. That's more than they gained overall (138.8), and less than they allowed (77.7).

The 49ers' third-down percentages on offense (44.7%) and defense (36.5%) at home were both lower than their overall numbers of 45% and 39%, respectively.

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Pittsburgh W 30-7 FOX 9/17/2023 at Los Angeles W 30-23 FOX 9/21/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/8/2023 Dallas - NBC 10/15/2023 at Cleveland - FOX

