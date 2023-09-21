Scan the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the 49ers prepare for their matchup against the New York Giants (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 PM .

The 49ers head into this matchup following a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing.

The Giants' most recent game ended in a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Micah McFadden LB Neck Questionable Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Out Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Out Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Questionable

49ers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the 49ers or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights (2022)

The 49ers excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco was a top-five unit last season, ranking best by surrendering only 16.3 points per game. It ranked sixth on offense (26.5 points per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the 49ers ranked 13th in the NFL with 226.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.9).

San Francisco ranked eighth in rushing yards last season (138.8 rushing yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 17 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the NFL.

49ers vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)

49ers (-10.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+400)

49ers (-550), Giants (+400) Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.