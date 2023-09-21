49ers vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 3
Scan the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the 49ers prepare for their matchup against the New York Giants (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 PM .
The 49ers head into this matchup following a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing.
The Giants' most recent game ended in a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Concussion
|Out
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
49ers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
49ers Season Insights (2022)
- The 49ers excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco was a top-five unit last season, ranking best by surrendering only 16.3 points per game. It ranked sixth on offense (26.5 points per game).
- From an offensive standpoint, the 49ers ranked 13th in the NFL with 226.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.9).
- San Francisco ranked eighth in rushing yards last season (138.8 rushing yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The 49ers forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 17 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the NFL.
49ers vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+400)
- Total: 44 points
