49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +600.
Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.
- San Francisco found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- Last season the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.
- As underdogs, San Francisco picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.
49ers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).
- Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa delivered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
49ers Player Futures
|Christian McCaffrey Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|George Kittle MVP Odds
|Nick Bosa MVP Odds
|Brock Purdy MVP Odds
|Deebo Samuel MVP Odds
|Elijah Mitchell Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Brandon Aiyuk Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|W 30-7
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|W 30-23
|+8000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.