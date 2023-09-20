Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Las Vegas Raiders right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas had more success on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by totaling 352.5 yards per game.
- Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.
- Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Raiders Impact Players
- Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Also, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Raiders Player Futures
|Davante Adams MVP Odds
|Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Odds
|Jakobi Meyers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Hunter Renfrow Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|W 17-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|L 38-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
