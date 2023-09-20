The Las Vegas Raiders right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas had more success on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.

Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +12500 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +4000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +25000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +6600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1300 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +12500

