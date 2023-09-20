The Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) aim to extend their four-game win streak when they square off against the San Francisco Giants (76-75) on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-12) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (11-7, 3.57 ERA) vs Webb - SF (10-12, 3.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-12 with a 3.45 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 201 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.45, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Webb is trying for his fifth straight quality start.

Webb is trying for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and ranks 21st in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1291 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 706 runs.

Webb has thrown 21 innings, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 13 against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (11-7) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.214.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.57), 26th in WHIP (1.214), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).

Merrill Kelly vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 654 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 1222 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 163 home runs (20th in the league).

The Giants have gone 10-for-23 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

