When the San Francisco Giants (76-75) and Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) match up at Chase Field on Wednesday, September 20, Logan Webb will get the ball for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly to the hill. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.45 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-7, 3.57 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 40 (52.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a 40-36 record (winning 52.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

