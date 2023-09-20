Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 20th in baseball with 163 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 24th in baseball, slugging .391.

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

San Francisco ranks 21st in runs scored with 654 (4.3 per game).

The Giants' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Logan Webb (10-12) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-12 with a 3.45 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 201 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went eight innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Webb is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Webb will try to continue an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies L 9-5 Away Keaton Winn Brent Suter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Keaton Winn Ryan Pepiot 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Lance Lynn 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Emmet Sheehan 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell

