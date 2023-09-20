Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Wednesday at Chase Field against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:40 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Giants have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Giants were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 28-36, a 43.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 150 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 33-43 31-34 45-40 51-55 25-19

