Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) and the San Francisco Giants (76-75) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on September 20.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (10-12) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (11-7).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 40, or 52.6%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 40-36, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 654 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Giants Schedule