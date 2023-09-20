Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) and the San Francisco Giants (76-75) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on September 20.
The Giants will look to Logan Webb (10-12) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (11-7).
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 40, or 52.6%, of those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 40-36, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 654 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Chase Anderson
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 9-5
|Keaton Winn vs Brent Suter
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 5-2
|Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Lance Lynn
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 25
|Padres
|-
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
