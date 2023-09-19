The Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-8) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (7-6) will take the ball for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.62 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.

Cobb is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Cobb is trying to pick up his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and ranks 21st in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1278 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 698 runs.

Cobb has thrown 13 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out seven against the Diamondbacks this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (15-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.50, a 4.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.106.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Gallen has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 31 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.50), 13th in WHIP (1.106), and 19th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zac Gallen vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .241 this season, 22nd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .391 (24th in the league) with 162 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Giants to go 12-for-50 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in 13 2/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.