Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) will go head to head against the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 199 Ks, Zac Gallen will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.62 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 38 out of the 62 games, or 61.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of their games).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Giants as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

