J.D. Davis and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit the field when the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 162 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 420 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 24th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 650 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (7-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/15/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies L 9-5 Away Keaton Winn Brent Suter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Keaton Winn Bobby Miller 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Emmet Sheehan

