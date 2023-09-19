Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks head into the first of a two-game series against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+125). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 28, or 44.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 6-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 149 games with a total this season.

The Giants are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 33-42 31-34 45-39 51-54 25-19

