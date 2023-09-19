Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) against the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 19.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (15-8) for the Diamondbacks and Alex Cobb (7-6) for the Giants.

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Giants have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (650 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

