Giants vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) against the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 19.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (15-8) for the Diamondbacks and Alex Cobb (7-6) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Giants have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (650 total runs).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Kyle Harrison vs Logan Allen
|September 15
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Chase Anderson
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 9-5
|Keaton Winn vs Brent Suter
|September 16
|@ Rockies
|L 5-2
|Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland
|September 17
|@ Rockies
|W 11-10
|Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen
|September 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|September 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Bobby Miller
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Lance Lynn
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Emmet Sheehan
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.