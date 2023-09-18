As of September 18 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, put them 25th in the league.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of nine Raiders games last season hit the over.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just twice.

Las Vegas had four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby posted 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 88 tackles.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +3300 6 October 15 Patriots - +10000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +15000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +8000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1400 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +10000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.