The Cleveland Browns (1-0) hit the road for an AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

Browns vs. Steelers Insights (2022)

The Browns scored just 0.8 more points per game (21.2) than the Steelers allowed (20.4) last year.

Last year Pittsburgh put up 4.3 fewer points per game (18.1) than Cleveland surrendered (22.4).

The Browns racked up 349.1 yards per game last season, just 18.7 more than the 330.4 the Steelers gave up per outing.

Pittsburgh collected just 8.6 fewer yards per game (322.6) than Cleveland gave up (331.2) per matchup last season.

The Browns rushed for 146.5 yards per game last year, 38.4 more than the 108.1 the Steelers allowed per outing.

Last year Pittsburgh rushed for 13.1 fewer yards per game (121.9) than Cleveland allowed per outing (135).

The Browns turned the ball over 21 times last season, two fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (23).

Pittsburgh turned the ball over 19 times last season, one fewer times than Cleveland forced turnovers (20).

Browns Away Performance (2022)

The Browns scored fewer points in away games last year (20.1 per game) than they did overall (21.2), and conceded more (23.9 per game) than overall (22.4).

On the road, the Browns picked up fewer yards (338.1 per game) than they did overall (349.1). But they also conceded fewer in road games (326.1) than overall (331.2).

Cleveland accumulated 202.1 passing yards per game away from home last season (0.5 fewer than overall), and allowed 183.9 on the road (12.3 fewer than overall).

The Browns accumulated fewer rushing yards on the road (136 per game) than they did overall (146.5), and allowed more (142.2 per game) than overall (135).

The Browns successfully converted 35% of third downs away from home in 2022 (3.1% less than overall), and conceded on 40% of third downs in away games (0.5% more than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh - ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX

Steelers Home Performance (2022)

The Steelers scored more points at home (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1) last season, and allowed fewer points at home (18.3 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Steelers accumulated 319 yards per game at home (3.6 fewer than overall), and allowed 304.9 at home (25.5 fewer than overall).

Pittsburgh picked up 203.9 passing yards per game at home (3.3 more than overall), and conceded 205.5 at home (16.8 fewer than overall).

At home, the Steelers accumulated fewer rushing yards (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9). But they also conceded fewer rushing yards at home (99.4) than overall (108.1).

The Steelers converted 49.6% of third downs at home (4.7% more than overall), and conceded on 38.5% of third downs at home (0.9% less than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland - ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS

