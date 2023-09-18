The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +700.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -500

-500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.

San Francisco excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers collected eight wins at home last season and five away.

When underdogs, San Francisco had just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Nick Bosa totaled 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +8000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +100000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +800 6 October 15 @ Browns - +1800 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +5000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +5000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +100000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1200 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

