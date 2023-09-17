Raiders vs. Bills: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (0-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0). For this game, an over/under of 47 has been set.
As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Raiders, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they prepare for this matchup against the Bills.
Raiders vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-9.5)
|47
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Bills (-8.5)
|46.5
|-395
|+310
|FanDuel
|Bills (-9.5)
|47
|-450
|+350
Las Vegas vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
Raiders vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Las Vegas' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
- The Raiders were an underdog by 9.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Out of 17 Las Vegas games last year, nine went over the total.
- Against the spread, Buffalo went 7-8-0 last season.
- The Bills had two wins ATS (2-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Last year, six of Buffalo's 16 games hit the over.
