The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Raiders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 8.5 47 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Raiders vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas played nine games last season that finished with a combined score over 47 points.

Las Vegas' matchups last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Raiders were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Buffalo Bills

Bills games last season went over this contest's total of 47 points eight times.

Buffalo had an average point total of 47.7 in its matchups last season, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Bills were 7-8-0 last year.

The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, Buffalo had an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).

Bills vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 8 Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 9

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.0 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.