Raiders vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Raiders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|8.5
|47
|-400
|+310
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Raiders vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- Las Vegas played nine games last season that finished with a combined score over 47 points.
- Las Vegas' matchups last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Last season, the Raiders were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
- Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Buffalo Bills
- Bills games last season went over this contest's total of 47 points eight times.
- Buffalo had an average point total of 47.7 in its matchups last season, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Bills were 7-8-0 last year.
- The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, Buffalo had an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games).
Bills vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bills
|28.4
|4
|17.9
|2
|47.7
|8
|Raiders
|23.2
|12
|24.6
|26
|46.4
|9
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.6
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26.0
|24.9
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|5-3-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|6-2-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-6
|4-2
|0-4
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|0-2
|2-3
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|45.9
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.9
|27.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-3
|7-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.