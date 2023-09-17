Raiders vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 2
A pair of last season's best running backs will be on display when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Trying to place a wager on player props in the Bills-Raiders matchup? See the information below for the best players in this matchup.
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Josh Allen Touchdown Odds
- Allen Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|234.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|259.5 (-113)
|37.5 (-113)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-106)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Dawson Knox
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
