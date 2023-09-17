A pair of last season's best running backs will be on display when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Josh Allen Touchdown Odds

Allen Odds to Score First TD: +600

Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 74.5 (-113) Jimmy Garoppolo 234.5 (-113) - - Austin Hooper - - 21.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 29.5 (-113) Josh Jacobs - 70.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113)

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 259.5 (-113) 37.5 (-113) - James Cook - 52.5 (-113) 17.5 (-106) Gabriel Davis - - 42.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 76.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 28.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 25.5 (-113)

