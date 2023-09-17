The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Raiders Insights (2022)

Last year the Raiders averaged 5.3 more points per game (23.2) than the Bills allowed (17.9).

The Raiders collected 352.5 yards per game last season, 33.4 more yards than the 319.1 the Bills allowed per contest.

Last season Las Vegas ran for 16.5 more yards per game (121.1) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

Last season the Raiders had 21 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills had takeaways (27).

Raiders Away Performance (2022)

The Raiders' average points scored (19.8) and allowed (23.2) on the road a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 23.2 and 24.6, respectively.

The Raiders' average yards gained (342.7) and conceded (353.1) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 352.5 and 365.6, respectively.

Las Vegas racked up 227 passing yards per game in road games (4.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 250 in road games (7.1 more than overall).

The Raiders' average rushing yards gained (115.7) and conceded (103.1) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 121.1 and 122.8, respectively.

On the road last year, the Raiders converted 36.9% of third downs and allowed 44.5% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (39.9%), and more than they allowed (41.7%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ESPN

