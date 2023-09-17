How to Watch Raiders vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:58 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Raiders Insights (2022)
- Last year the Raiders averaged 5.3 more points per game (23.2) than the Bills allowed (17.9).
- The Raiders collected 352.5 yards per game last season, 33.4 more yards than the 319.1 the Bills allowed per contest.
- Last season Las Vegas ran for 16.5 more yards per game (121.1) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).
- Last season the Raiders had 21 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills had takeaways (27).
Raiders Away Performance (2022)
- The Raiders' average points scored (19.8) and allowed (23.2) on the road a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 23.2 and 24.6, respectively.
- The Raiders' average yards gained (342.7) and conceded (353.1) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 352.5 and 365.6, respectively.
- Las Vegas racked up 227 passing yards per game in road games (4.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 250 in road games (7.1 more than overall).
- The Raiders' average rushing yards gained (115.7) and conceded (103.1) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 121.1 and 122.8, respectively.
- On the road last year, the Raiders converted 36.9% of third downs and allowed 44.5% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (39.9%), and more than they allowed (41.7%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Denver
|W 17-16
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|10/9/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
