Based on our computer model, the Buffalo Bills will beat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On offense, the Bills were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 397.6 yards per game. They ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game). The Raiders compiled 23.2 points per game on offense last season (12th in NFL), and they ranked 26th on defense with 24.6 points allowed per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Raiders vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7.5) Under (46.5) Bills 23, Raiders 13

Place your bets on the Bills-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Raiders Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Raiders covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

In Las Vegas games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Raiders games averaged 46.4 total points last season, 0.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Bills covered the spread five times last season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Buffalo and its opponent combined to go over the point total in six of 16 contests last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 1.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Bills contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders vs. Bills 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.