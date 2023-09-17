The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will look to upset the Buffalo Bills (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Bills go up against the Raiders. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Raiders led after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game last season.

The Raiders averaged 4.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

The Bills led six times, trailed five times, and were tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.4 points on defense (30th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 7.7 points scored on offense (ninth-ranked) and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

Last season, the Bills won the second quarter in 10 games, were outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Buffalo scored an average of 9.6 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of five points on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Raiders won the third quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo scored an average of 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored seven times, and tied five times.

The Raiders averaged 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.8 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Bills averaged 6.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders were leading after the first half in nine games last year (3-6 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Raiders' offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they surrendered 12.1 points on average in the first half.

Last season, the Bills were leading after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in three games (3-0), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

Buffalo averaged 15.1 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 10.4 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Raiders were outscored in the second half nine times (2-7 in those games) and outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (4-4).

On offense, the Raiders averaged 9.8 points in the second half last season (20th-ranked). They gave up 12.2 points on average in the second half (27th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, were outscored six times, and tied one time.

Buffalo averaged 12.3 points in the second half last year. On defense, it gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.