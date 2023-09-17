Chelsea Gray will lead the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) into a home game against the Chicago Sky (18-22) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' most recent game ended in a win over Chicago 87-59 at home. Gray (20 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 46.7 FG%) and Jackie Young (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) led the way for the Aces. Kahleah Copper (15 PTS, 35.7 FG%) and Courtney Williams (9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 36.4 FG%) were the top performers for the Sky.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)

Sky (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are dominating at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 dimes per contest.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA. It is ceding a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they score 94.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 91.3 per game. Defensively, they are much better at home, where they surrender 76.9 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to average 83.7 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 0.7 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.2 at home, 34.5 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 0.3 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.2 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 21.9 assists per game at home, 0.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.5). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.7).

In 2023 the Aces are averaging 10 made three-pointers at home and 8.6 away, while making 37.8% from deep at home compared to 36.6% away.

Las Vegas allows 0.9999999999999991 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 34 of the 39 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (87.2%).

The Aces have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 21-19-0.

Las Vegas is 4-1 as 18.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.