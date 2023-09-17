Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 172 per game.

A year ago Jacobs picked up 1,653 yards rushing (97.2 per game) and scored 12 TDs. He added 53 catches for 400 yards (23.5 per game).

Jacobs vs. the Bills

Jacobs vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run D, the Bills allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Buffalo last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

The Bills gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

The Bills had the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL after allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game last season.

The Bills allowed 10 rushing touchdowns a season ago, which ranked fifth in league play.

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs went over his rushing yards total in 64.7% of his opportunities (11 of 17 games) last year.

The Raiders threw the ball on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Their offense was 12th in the league in points scored.

Jacobs had at least one rushing touchdown in eight games last year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

Jacobs' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 9/11/2022 Week 1 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/18/2022 Week 2 19 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/25/2022 Week 3 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/2/2022 Week 4 28 ATT / 144 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/10/2022 Week 5 21 ATT / 154 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/23/2022 Week 7 20 ATT / 143 YDS / 3 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/6/2022 Week 9 17 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/13/2022 Week 10 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD 8 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/20/2022 Week 11 24 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/27/2022 Week 12 33 ATT / 229 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/4/2022 Week 13 26 ATT / 144 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/8/2022 Week 14 27 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/18/2022 Week 15 22 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/24/2022 Week 16 15 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 17 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 17 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

