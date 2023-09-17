The September 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (0-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) features a showdown at the QB position, with Josh Allen and Jimmy Garoppolo leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Raiders vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats Josh Allen 11 Games Played 16 67.2% Completion % 63.3% 2,437 (221.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,283 (267.7) 16 Touchdowns 35 4 Interceptions 14 33 (3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 762 (47.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Other Matchup Previews

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bills had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by allowing 17.9 points per game. They ranked first in the NFL with 319.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Buffalo's D locked things down last season, as it ranked ninth in the league with 3,433 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked ninth with 21 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bills' defense looked good last season, as it ranked fourth in the league with 1,673 total rushing yards allowed (104.6 per game).

On defense, Buffalo ranked seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was second (44.9%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Raiders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Raiders ranked 26th in the league with 24.6 points allowed per game, and they ranked 28th in total yards allowed with 365.6 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 242.9, and it ranked 19th in passing TDs allowed (25).

Against the run, the Raiders were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 2,087 (122.8 per game).

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 29th at 64.8%.

