Will Jimmy Garoppolo Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 2?
Should you bet on Jimmy Garoppolo finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a TD)
- Garoppolo ran for 33 yards and two scores on the ground last season.
- He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.
Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|13
|21
|154
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|18
|29
|211
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|16
|27
|239
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|18
|30
|253
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|29
|41
|296
|2
|2
|3
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|25
|37
|303
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|21
|25
|235
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|19
|28
|240
|0
|0
|5
|3
|1
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|20
|29
|228
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|26
|37
|222
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|2
|4
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
