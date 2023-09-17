Should you bet on Jimmy Garoppolo finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Garoppolo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a TD)

Garoppolo ran for 33 yards and two scores on the ground last season.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 2 Seahawks 13 21 154 1 0 4 5 1 Week 3 @Broncos 18 29 211 1 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Rams 16 27 239 1 0 1 3 0 Week 5 @Panthers 18 30 253 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 6 @Falcons 29 41 296 2 2 3 11 0 Week 7 Chiefs 25 37 303 2 1 2 2 0 Week 8 @Rams 21 25 235 2 0 1 3 0 Week 10 Chargers 19 28 240 0 0 5 3 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 20 29 228 4 0 1 3 0 Week 12 Saints 26 37 222 1 0 4 4 0 Week 13 Dolphins 2 4 56 0 0 0 0 0

Rep Jimmy Garoppolo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.