Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2 Preview vs. the Bills
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 117 per game.
Garoppolo collected 2,437 passing yards (221.5 per game) and a 67.2% completion percentage last year (207-for-308), throwing for 16 TDs with four INTs. In addition Garoppolo ran for two touchdowns and picked up 3 yards rushing per game.
Garoppolo vs. the Bills
- Garoppolo vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- Against Buffalo last year, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last season, the Bills allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Buffalo gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- Last year, the Bills allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- The Bills surrendered 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game last season.
Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Props vs. the Bills
- Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)
Garoppolo Passing Insights
- Garoppolo hit the over on passing yards prop bets in four of 10 opportunities last season (40.0%).
- The Raiders threw the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt last season, fourth in the league.
- Garoppolo had a passing touchdown in nine of 11 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in five of them.
Garoppolo's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Seahawks
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|13-for-21 / 154 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 5 YDS / 1 TD
|at Broncos
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|18-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|10/3/2022
|Week 4
|16-for-27 / 239 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|18-for-30 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|29-for-41 / 296 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|25-for-37 / 303 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|21-for-25 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|19-for-28 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|at Cardinals
|11/21/2022
|Week 11
|20-for-29 / 228 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|26-for-37 / 222 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|2-for-4 / 56 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
