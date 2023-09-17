In Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Hunter Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

On a per-game basis, Renfrow produced 33 receiving yards on five targets a season ago.

Renfrow vs. the Bills

Renfrow vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Against Buffalo last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Bills last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 214.6 passing yards the Bills gave up on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Bills conceded 21 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank ninth among NFL defenses.

Raiders Player Previews

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

Renfrow went over on receiving yards prop bets in 37.5% of his games (three of eight) last year.

With 330 receiving yards on 50 targets last season, he was 99th in the league (6.6 yards per target).

Renfrow had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of 10 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Renfrow's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/10/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/24/2022 Week 16 7 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 7 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

