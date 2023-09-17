The Colorado Rockies (56-92) will look to sweep a four-game series versus the San Francisco Giants (75-74), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will hand the ball to Manaea (5-6) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 34 games this season with a 4.80 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 2.9 frames when he pitches.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Sean Manaea vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 19th in MLB with 657 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 142 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-20 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.22, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .328 batting average against him.

Flexen is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Flexen has put up nine starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

