Sean Manaea will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (75-74) on Sunday, September 17 against the Colorado Rockies (56-92), who will answer with Chris Flexen. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Giants (-165). The total for the game has been set at 12 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 75 times and won 39, or 52%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 15-14 (51.7%).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (38.6%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 29-62 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

