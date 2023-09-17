The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones hit the field at Coors Field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 19th in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 21st in runs scored with 639 (4.3 per game).

The Giants' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.253).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Sean Manaea (5-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Manaea has one quality start this season.

Manaea heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In 11 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/15/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies L 9-5 Away Keaton Winn Brent Suter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Keaton Winn Bobby Miller 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb -

