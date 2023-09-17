Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Sean Manaea, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The favored Giants have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. A 12-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 12 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 39-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 18-17 (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

In the 148 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-79-5).

The Giants have a 4-9-0 record ATS this season (covering only 30.8% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 32-42 30-34 45-39 50-54 25-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.