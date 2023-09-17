Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (75-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-92) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Giants have won 39 out of the 75 games, or 52%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 15-14, a 51.7% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

San Francisco has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 639 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule