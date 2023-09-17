Will DeAndre Carter pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will DeAndre Carter score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Carter reeled in 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last season. He collected 31.6 yards per game, on 65 total targets.

Carter had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

DeAndre Carter Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 64 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 3 3 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 3 31 0 Week 4 @Texans 3 2 16 0 Week 5 @Browns 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 5 3 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 7 3 37 0 Week 9 @Falcons 6 5 53 0 Week 10 @49ers 4 4 64 1 Week 11 Chiefs 3 3 33 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 10 7 73 1 Week 13 @Raiders 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Dolphins 2 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 2 1 15 0 Week 17 Rams 3 2 14 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 3 43 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 3 2 17 0

