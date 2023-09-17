Davante Adams will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards last season with 14 TDs. He was targeted 180 times, averaging 89.2 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Bills

Adams vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Buffalo gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Bills allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 214.6 yards per game given up by the Bills through the air last season were the 15th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Bills surrendered 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in league play.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in nine of 17 games last year (52.9%).

He averaged 8.4 yards per target last year (37th in NFL), picking up 1,516 yards on 180 passes thrown to him.

In nine of 17 games last season, Adams had a receiving touchdown (and he had five games with multiple receiving TDs).

Adams' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 9/11/2022 Week 1 17 TAR / 10 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/18/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/2/2022 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/10/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 124 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/23/2022 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/6/2022 Week 9 17 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/13/2022 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 126 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/20/2022 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 141 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/27/2022 Week 12 11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 8 REC / 177 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/8/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/18/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/1/2023 Week 17 11 TAR / 7 REC / 153 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 1/7/2023 Week 18 9 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

