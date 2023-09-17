With the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) matching up on September 17 at SoFi Stadium, Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Brock Purdy 2022 Stats Matthew Stafford 9 Games Played 9 67.1% Completion % 68.0% 1,374 (152.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,087 (231.9) 13 Touchdowns 10 4 Interceptions 8 13 (1.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 9 (1.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams were middle-of-the-road in points allowed (22.6 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,842) and 14th in passing TDs allowed (23).

Against the run, the Rams ceded 1,956 total rushing yards (13th in NFL) and ranked 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

On defense, Los Angeles ranked first in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (44.4%) and 22nd in third-down percentage allowed (40.4%).

49ers Defensive Stats

Last year, opposing offenses struggled to score points against the 49ers' defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per game and second in the league with 300.6 yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, San Francisco's defense was 21st in the NFL with 3,789 passing yards allowed (222.9 per game) and fifth with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the 49ers were top-10 last year, ranking second in the NFL with 1,321 total rushing yards allowed (77.7 allowed per game). They also ranked eighth in rushing TDs allowed (11).

Defensively, San Francisco ranked 20th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 16th (39.0%).

