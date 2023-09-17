The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Buffalo Bills (0-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Bills vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 23 - Las Vegas 13

Buffalo 23 - Las Vegas 13 Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 79.8%.

The Bills finished 13-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

Buffalo went 7-1 last year (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -395 or shorter.

The Raiders were underdogs seven times last season and won twice.

Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-8.5)



Buffalo (-8.5) The Bills were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.

As an 8.5-point or greater favorite last season, Buffalo had two wins against the spread (2-5).

Raiders posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

Las Vegas won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) These teams averaged a combined 51.6 points per game a season ago, 4.6 more points than the total of 47 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.5 points per game last season, 4.5 less than the point total for this matchup.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.

Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 102.0 1

Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 48.0 0 23.0 0

