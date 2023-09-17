The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Buffalo Bills (0-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Raiders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bills vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Buffalo 23 - Las Vegas 13
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 79.8%.
  • The Bills finished 13-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
  • Buffalo went 7-1 last year (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -395 or shorter.
  • The Raiders were underdogs seven times last season and won twice.
  • Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Bills or Raiders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-8.5)
  • The Bills were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.
  • As an 8.5-point or greater favorite last season, Buffalo had two wins against the spread (2-5).
  • Raiders posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Las Vegas won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Raiders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47)
  • These teams averaged a combined 51.6 points per game a season ago, 4.6 more points than the total of 47 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.5 points per game last season, 4.5 less than the point total for this matchup.
  • The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
  • Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
1 102.0 1

Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
1 48.0 0 23.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.