Austin Hooper will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last season, Hooper hauled in 41 balls (on 60 targets) for 444 yards and two scores, averaging 26.1 yards per tilt.

Hooper vs. the Bills

Hooper vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Buffalo gave up over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Bills last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Buffalo allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The 214.6 passing yards the Bills yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Bills allowed 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in NFL play.

Raiders Player Previews

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-110)

Hooper Receiving Insights

Hooper hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in nine of 16 games last season (56.2%).

He averaged 7.4 yards per target last year (73rd in league), racking up 444 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Hooper had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season, and had multiple receiving TDs in that game.

Hooper's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2022 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/17/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/18/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/29/2022 Week 17 6 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 1/7/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.