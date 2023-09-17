Will Ameer Abdullah find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Ameer Abdullah score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Abdullah ran for 20 yards on four attempts (1.3 ypg).

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 13 games.

He had one touchdown catch last year (in 13 games).

Ameer Abdullah Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0 0 0 1 23 0 Week 7 Texans 0 0 0 2 7 0 Week 8 @Saints 0 0 0 4 28 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0 0 0 1 8 0 Week 10 Colts 0 0 0 4 33 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 3 5 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 3 16 0 3 39 1 Week 13 Chargers 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0 0 0 2 17 0 Week 15 Patriots 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0 0 0 2 27 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0 0 0 1 10 0

