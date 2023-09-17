The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky

The 92.8 points per game Las Vegas averages are 9.4 more points than Chicago gives up (83.4).

Las Vegas is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Chicago allows to opponents.

In games the Aces shoot higher than 45.1% from the field, they are 28-1 overall.

Las Vegas' 37.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago have shot from beyond the arc (33.4%).

The Aces are 21-3 when they shoot better than 33.4% from distance.

Las Vegas and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.5 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 89.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points fewer than the 92.8 they've scored this season.

Las Vegas has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, giving up 80.6 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 80.3 it has conceded this season.

The Aces' last 10 contests have seen them make 8.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 9.3 makes and 37.2%.

Aces Injuries