Check out the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Aces prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 2 against the Chicago Sky (18-22) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The teams square off once again after the Aces beat the Sky 87-59 Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson puts up 22.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the field (third in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray is tops on the Aces at 7.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 15.3 points. She is third in the league in assists.

Jackie Young posts 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor (sixth in league) and 44.7% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Kelsey Plum puts up 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alysha Clark averages 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 170.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.