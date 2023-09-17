Aces vs. Sky WNBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 Injury Report, Betting Odds - September 17
Check out the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Aces prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 2 against the Chicago Sky (18-22) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET.
The teams square off once again after the Aces beat the Sky 87-59 Wednesday.
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Candace Parker
|Out
|Foot
|9
|5.4
|3.7
|Riquna Williams
|Out
|Back
|-
|-
|-
Chicago Sky Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rebekah Gardner
|Out
|Foot
|7
|3.7
|2.3
|Isabelle Harrison
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces Player Leaders
- A'ja Wilson puts up 22.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the field (third in WNBA).
- Chelsea Gray is tops on the Aces at 7.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 15.3 points. She is third in the league in assists.
- Jackie Young posts 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor (sixth in league) and 44.7% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
- Kelsey Plum puts up 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Alysha Clark averages 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Aces vs. Sky Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Aces
|-18.5
|170.5
