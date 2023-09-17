The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are meeting in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Favorite: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Aces vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sky

Pick ATS: Sky (+17.5)

Sky (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Aces vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 34 of the 39 games when it was favored on the moneyline this season (87.2%).

The Aces have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 21-19-0 against the spread this year.

The Aces are 7-1 as 17.5-point favorites or more.

Las Vegas has played 40 games this year, and 23 of them have hit the over.

The average total in Aces matchups this year is 173.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

Aces Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Aces are playing well at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

With 34.8 rebounds per game, Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA. It cedes 34.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Aces rank top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, the Aces are seventh in the WNBA. They are allowing a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers and 36.0% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are threes.

