The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are facing off in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 170.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 170.5 -2247 +1050 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sky are 20-19-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.
  • So far this season, 23 out of the Aces' 40 games have hit the over.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.