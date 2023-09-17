Aces vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:38 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are facing off in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|170.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|170.5
|-2247
|+1050
Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sky are 20-19-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.
- So far this season, 23 out of the Aces' 40 games have hit the over.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.
