The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are facing off in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 21-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sky are 20-19-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.

So far this season, 23 out of the Aces' 40 games have hit the over.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.

