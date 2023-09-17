The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) visit the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as 8.5-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 44.5.

Before the 49ers take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Rams square off against the 49ers, here are their betting trends and insights.

49ers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

49ers vs. Rams Betting Insights

San Francisco was 11-6-0 against the spread last year.

The 49ers' ATS record as 8.5-point favorites or greater was 5-1 last year.

Out of 17 San Francisco games last year, nine hit the over.

Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last year.

The Rams were an underdog by 8.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last year, six of Los Angeles' 17 games went over the point total.

